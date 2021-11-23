Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

For the first time ever, Death in Paradise is getting the Christmas special treatment.

Advertisement

We’ll soon be heading back to Saint Marie to soak up the sun in a 90-minute festive episode that promises to provide a “ray of Caribbean sunshine this Christmas time”.

And that’s not all. Fans will be thrilled to hear that Danny John-Jules is returning as beloved officer Dwayne Myers alongside Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker.

The makers recently revealed that they’ve been planning to make a Yuletide mystery on the Caribbean island for ages.

“We’ve been talking about a Death in Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again”, said Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures. “We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie – it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!”

“We’re so excited to be spending our first ever Christmas in Saint Marie. We are delighted that Death in Paradise will be bringing the sunshine to the festive schedule on BBC One,” added Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special, which will celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, including its release date, cast and latest news.

Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special release date

While it has been confirmed that the show will air in December on BBC One, the exact date hasn’t been released yet.

It’s likely that the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 will air on 25th December 2021 – and keep us happy until the show returns for its 11th season in 2022.

It may well follow on from the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special, which usually airs on Christmas Day around 8pm, but with the BBC yet to confirm its Christmas TV schedule, viewers will have to wait and see.

Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special plot

The Christmas special follows on from the Death in Paradise series 10 cliffhanger and, with Florence taking off for Christmas, “the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer Dwayne Myers”.

The official BBC synopsis reads: “It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

“Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?

“Following the series 10 cliff-hanger that left everybody swinging in suspense, Florence is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down. So, the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules). Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case.

“Left to their own devices, the pair struggle on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect. As rain falls, tensions rise – but as Christmas Day approaches, will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?”

Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special cast

The festive special boasts a host of guest stars alongside the familiar faces of Saint Marie.

Actor Danny John-Jules will reprise his role as charming officer Dwayne Myers alongside the regular cast of Ralf Little, Tahj Miles, Joséphine Jobert, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

Ralf Little recently revealed the return of Danny John-Jules for the festive episode on the show’s official Twitter account.

We have exciting news… there’s a #DeathInParadise Christmas special coming your way to continue our tenth anniversary celebrations!@RalfLittle addresses some of the rumours 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/28L2GwK5xL — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 21, 2021

John-Jules said in a statement: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th-anniversary special script to life.”

In addition to John-Jules, the guest cast lined up for the special includes Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

Advertisement

When will a trailer be released?

Sadly, a trailer is yet to be released, but fans can expect to see one sometime in December.

Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special will air in December 2021 on BBC One, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. Find out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.