Death in Paradise announces return of Danny John-Jules for first ever Christmas special

Not only is Death in Paradise returning for two more seasons (at least), the Caribbean crime drama is also set to have its very first Christmas special this year, with some new and familiar faces making a return for the festive season.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) delivered the news himself in a video released on the official Death in Paradise Twitter.

We have exciting news… there’s a #DeathInParadise Christmas special coming your way to continue our tenth anniversary celebrations!@RalfLittle addresses some of the rumours 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/28L2GwK5xL — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 21, 2021

The special is part of Death in Paradise’s 10th anniversary, which already saw the return of some of the show’s most iconic characters, including Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole in the shape of a wise ghost.

The feature-length Christmas special is also set to welcome back a former Death in Paradise cast member: Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules). Dwayne was last seen in 2018, when he left the Saint Marie force to travel the world with his no longer estranged dad.

🏝 @DannyJohnJules is to return to #DeathInParadise for the show's first ever Christmas special. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 21, 2021

Speaking of his return, the Red Dwarf actor said: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth anniversary special script to life.”

Executive Producer Tim Key added: “We’ve been talking about a Death in Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again. We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie – it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!”

The BBC also confirmed Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK) would all be joining the cast for the special episode.

One cast member who might be absent is Joséphine Jobert’s Florence Cassell, as a synopsis reveals she’s visiting her family over Christmas: “As Florence leaves the island to spend Christmas with her family, the team welcome Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) with open arms to help solve a murder case. Dwayne comes to realise he’s not only met Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) before, but he once arrested him! How will the team of old and new faces come together to unravel this murderous crime?”

Though the following section does offer some hope for those who can’t wait to find out what happened between Neville and Florence after season 10’s cliffhanger: “Will [viewers] finally discover whether Neville told Florence about his feelings for her? Viewers have watched Neville and Florence’s relationship develop over the course of series ten and all will be revealed in the Christmas special with more surprises to come in series eleven.”

