Although returning cast members haven't been confirmed, we can expect familiar faces and guest stars alike in the next season, solving more intriguing mysteries on the fictional Caribbean island on Saint Marie.

BBC drama Death in Paradise has now concluded its 11th run, but viewers can rest easy, as the broadcaster has already renewed the hit crime drama for a 12th season.

On the announcement of seasons 11 and 12, producer Tim Key said: "We are... delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again - we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.".

Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell added: "We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas."

Read on for everything you need to know about Death in Paradise season 12.

Death in Paradise season 12 release date speculation

There's no news yet as to when the 12th season of Death in Paradise might be released, but we anticipate it will be sometime in 2023.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson actor Don Warrington revealed that the cast will be heading back out to Guadeloupe to film season 12 soon.

Warrington said: “We're still in England, we haven't started yet. I think we start sometime in May. So I don't know what we will do when we get out there."

Death in Paradise season 12 cast

The BBC has confirmed that Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder will all return for season 12, with guest cast members yet to be revealed.

Little was previously unsure whether he would remain the lead detective Neville Parker in season 12 of Death in Paradise, telling Saturday Kitchen: "I have filmed the series that I was originally contracted to do. But there's no indication that they don't want me to go back, it hasn't been agreed yet."

However, we now know that he and his fellow Death in Paradise cast members will return to film in sunny Guadeloupe for the 12th season.

Is there a Death in Paradise season 12 trailer?

There's no trailer for Death in Paradise season 12 as filming hasn't yet begun. We'll keep this page updated.

Is there a Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas special?

There is! The BBC has confirmed the show will be back for a feature-length festive special later this year, with the core cast members returning.

Executive Producer Tim Key said: “We were overwhelmed with the fantastic response to our first Christmas special and delighted that we’ve been asked to take the viewers back to Saint Marie this Christmas.

"We can promise something very different this year, but still with all the Death in Paradise fun, sparkle and intrigue that the viewers will expect.”

