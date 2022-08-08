Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall reveals big difference with spin-off

The actor will be reprising his Death in Paradise character DI Humphrey Goodman for the new series, which is set in the bucolic British countryside. He will reunite with Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd, and will pick up with the pair as "they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain".

Kris Marshall has detailed the big difference between Death in Paradise and the new spin-off, Beyond Paradise .

Marshall has revealed that the typical Death in Paradise ending has been "spun on its head", as not every episode will feature a murder.

"It's carrying on from where we left Humphrey Goodman and Martha [Sally Bretton], with their new bucolic south-western lifestyle," the star told Radio Times. "The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that! It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?"

Kris Marshall and Danny-John Jules together in Death in Paradise. BBC

The BBC recently teased a brief synopsis for the new drama: "Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown.

"However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each week."

Speaking about his return as DI Goodman, Marshall recently announced: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

"So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

