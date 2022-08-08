Kris Marshall has "never been approached" for Doctor Who

Kris Marshall, on the other hand, has been at the centre of many Doctor Who casting rumours every time there's a vacancy in the TARDIS. The Love Actually actor revealed whether he was ever in the running during a chat in this week's issue of Radio Times .

After rife speculation, Doctor Who found its next Doctor in the shape of breakout Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa. The welcome news broke the internet when it was confirmed earlier this year, partly because Gatwa's name had largely been absent from 'who could replace Jodie Whittaker' lists.

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise. BBC

He said: "If I’d been approached to audition for a show at the vanguard of TV for the last 50 years, I’d at least have done my research, but I’ve never seen an episode of Doctor Who. I’m sure it’s brilliant, but no, I’ve never been approached."

He also explained why the rumours might have begun in the first place. "I left Death in Paradise at around the same time as Peter Capaldi left Doctor Who, so the tabloids must have put two and two together to make five," he said.

Though he won't be appearing in Doctor Who – at least not as the Doctor in the upcoming season – Marshall will soon be reprising the role of DI Humphrey Goodman for Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Speaking about the new series, the actor told the latest issue of Radio Times that it's going to have one big difference.

"The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that," he explained.

