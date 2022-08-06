Sex Education begins filming on season 4

The actor – who plays lead character Otis Milburn on the series – shared a snap of himself sipping from a mug outside a trailer, with the caption "Guess who’s back".

It appears that Sex Education has begun production on its upcoming fourth season – at least going by a post shared by star Asa Butterfield on Twitter.

While that isn't exactly overt proof that filming has begun, it certainly points to that direction, especially when we consider that production was always expected to start this summer.

The news will be particularly welcome for fans of the acclaimed comedy-drama given that there has recently been a string of announcements around cast members leaving ahead of the new run.

Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Alison, and most recently Rakhee Thakrar have all revealed that they will no longer be part of the show, and that had led some fans to feel slightly apprehensive about the future.

And so the news of a return to filming – coupled with the recent confirmation that new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will be reprising his role as Eric – will come as some good news for those fans.

In addition to Butterfield and Gatwa, a number of other stars from the previous runs are expected to be in line for a return, including Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff.

No official reason has been given for why so many popular cast members have departed, but it's most likely connected to events at the end of the previous run – which saw the fate of Moordale High left hanging in the balance.

That could mean the students would have found a new place to study and indeed The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the new season will take place in a different school as part of a "creative reset."

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix

