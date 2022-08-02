Death in Paradise spin-off adds new cast including Derry Girls star

The upcoming series, which will see Kris Marshall reprise his role as Death in Paradise's Humphrey Goodman, follows the former St Marie detective as he navigates a new life in rural Britain with his fiancée Martha (Sally Bretton).

The cast has been announced for Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise , with Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn joining the show as PC Kelby Hartford.

Filming is currently underway in South West England, with Big Boys star Llewellyn acting alongside The Bay's Zahra Ahmadi, who is set to play DS Esther Williams, and Landscapers star Felicity Montagu, who stars as office support civilian Margo Martins.

Kris Marshall in Death in Paradise BBC

The six-part series will follow Humphrey as he takes a job as a Detective Inspector in a small, rural town but finds himself distracted by his new village's "surprisingly high crime rate".

BBC One revealed it had commissioned the show in June and that Marshall – who played the "endearingly awkward and rather unconventional" Humphrey for four seasons between 2014 and 2017 – would be returning as the character.

In July, RadioTimes.com voted for Danny John-Jules, who played Dwayne Myers for seven seasons on the show, to return in Beyond Paradise alongside Marshall, with 37 per cent picking him to reprise his role.

Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise star Marshall teased on The One Show in June that fans should "watch this space" when asked whether any familiar faces are due to show up.

As for who's willing, Ben Miller recently revealed that he’d "love to" make an appearance in the spin-off, despite his character being killed off at the start of season 3.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or take a look at our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

