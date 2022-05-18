However, fans convinced that a follow-up season or Derry Girls movie is on the horizon will be sorely disappointed, with creator and writer Lisa McGee confirming earlier this week that there are no immediate plans for any follow-ups.

Derry Girls season 3 has come to an end, with a heartbreaking season finale followed by a special bonus episode set during the Good Friday Agreement referendum.

Speaking at a press screening for the bonus episode, she said that she and director Michael Lennox had floated some potential ideas for spin-offs, but that the season 3 delays due to COVID-19 put those on hold.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why won't there be a Derry Girls season 4?

Orla Mccool and Erin in Derry Girls season 3 Channel 4

In April 2022, McGee hinted to Radio Times magazine that the Derry Girls story is "complete".

"You never know what will happen in 10 years’ time, but as a writer, you just know when it’s complete. I’ll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them," she said.

Speaking ahead of the third season finale, McGee told RadioTimes.com and other press that there are no immediate plans for a Derry Girls movie.

"We haven't actually talked about it. We were just so knackered [by the end of season 3]. Mike [director Michael Lennox] and I just started sort of sending each other ideas to amuse ourselves, ideas about things, but I think because of what happened with COVID, all our things just got put on hold for the whole time.

"I mean, I love this world and I'd love to [return to it] at some point, you know, but it's just finding the right thing," she said.

She added: "I definitely think [there's a potential for a spin-off about] the mums and those maybe older characters... There's so many like, generations and stuff on it. But no, basically we haven't really thought."

Read more: Derry Girls creator on whether there could be a movie in the future

Derry Girls seasons 1-3 are available on All 4. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.