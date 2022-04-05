Derry Girls creator on whether there could be a movie in the future
The Channel 4 show's boss has teased the possibility of returning to Derry on the big screen.
Channel 4's Derry Girls is set to return later this month for its final season, and while we're not ready to say goodbye to Erin and the gang, creator Lisa McGee has now spoken about the possibility of a film spin-off.
In an interview with Radio Times magazine, McGee spoke to Patrick Kielty about the future of the show ahead of its third and final run.
When asked whether there could be a Derry Girls movie, the writer said: "Who knows!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
She added: "You never know what will happen in 10 years’ time, but as a writer, you just know when it’s complete. I’ll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them."
The new season of Derry Girls is arriving on our screens on Tuesday 12th April, with the show's final six episodes airing across the month.
Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn are all set to return for season 3, with Coughlan revealing that she "cried and cried" after reading the show's ending.
Channel 4 released a trailer for the upcoming episodes last month, teasing an appearance from The Split's Damien Molony, who plays a plumber hired to do some work for the Quinn family.
Derry Girls season 3 airs on Channel 4 at 9:15pm on Tuesday 12th April, and will be available on All 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.
You can read the full interview with Lisa McGee in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1