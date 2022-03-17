The smash-hit sitcom tells the story of a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland towards the end of the Troubles, with certain real-life historical events weaved into the plot of the episodes.

After an agonising wait lasting almost three years, Derry Girls is finally returning to Channel 4 and we have your exclusive first look at the brand new trailer.

The full Derry Girls cast are returning for this final instalment in the series, which will bring the story of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Clare (Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan) to an end.

Check out the Derry Girls season 3 trailer below:

Aside from the titular group of girls, the series has also introduced viewers to several other beloved characters, including Dylan Llewellyn as fish-out-of-water English schoolboy James and Siobhán McSweeney as strict headmistress Sister Michael.

There will also be some new faces introduced in Derry Girls season 3, with Brassic star Damien Molony being featured in this exciting new trailer.

It looks as if he'll be playing a plumber who is hired to do some work for the Quinn family – and it's safe to say he gets quite the reception.

In a gossipy discussion with her sister, Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) says: "If you're that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick."

It's among the many jokes crammed into the new teaser, which ends with the main cast taking refuge in someone's bedroom at a time of apparent crisis.

James laments: "I'm going to die a virgin."

To which Michelle responds: "That was always on the cards, to be fair."

Derry Girls season 3 is coming soon to Channel 4. Catch-up with season 1 and 2 on All 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

