Series two sees the entire original cast of young actors return, alongside some fantastic guest stars including Ardal O'Hanlon, Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colm) and Peter Campion, best known as dreamy parish priest Father Michael from season one.

Meet the cast of Derry Girls series 2 below:

Erin Quinn played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Who is Erin Quinn? A 16-year-old with dreams and ambitions that extend far beyond the walls of Derry. She is the group's de facto leader, but she often puts herself before the pack.

Where have I seen Saoirse-Monica Jackson before? Real-life Derry girl Saoirse was raised in the city and in Donegal, where her parents owned and operated a small hotel. She has previously appeared in Harlan Coben's The Five on Sky1, and starred in the West End run of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman in 2018.

Orla McCool played by Louisa Harland

Who is Orla McCool? Erin's cousin Orla has some serious issues when it comes to personal space – she's often found reading Erin's diary and has even been known to steal her knickers. It's not malicious, though. Orla's just living in her own whimsical and unpredictable world, with a positive mental attitude. If that's what you call it...

Where have I seen Louisa Harland before? The Dubliner starred in crime drama Love/Hate before training at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. You might also have spotted her in Woody Harrelson's Lost in London, or on BBC daytime favourite, Doctors.

Clare Devlin played by Nicola Coughlan

Who is Clare Devlin? The group's resident goody two shoes, who has big ambitions and isn't afraid to do what it takes to achieve them, even if that means grassing on her best pals. At the end of series one, she came out of the closet, much to the surprise of Erin and co.

Where have I seen Nicola Coughlan before? She had a brief appearance in daytime soap Doctors, and played Hannah Dalton in TV series Harlots.

Michelle Mallon played by Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Who is Michelle Mannon? If you're on the hunt for a party or just fancy having a carefree night on the town then you need look no further than Michelle Mallon. She wants nothing more than to have a good time and find herself a fella, and she's not backward in coming forward either.

Where have I see Jamie-Lee O'Donnell before? The Derry native has had roles in shows like 6Degrees on BBC iPlayer and also appeared in Urban and the Shed Crew alongside Richard Armitage. In 2018, she starred in BBC one-off drama Doing Money.

James Maguire played by Dylan Llewellyn

Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire)

Who is James Maguire? Michelle's English cousin who has come to live with her family, and is forced to attend their all-girls school.

Where have I seen Dylan Llewellyn before? He is no stranger to Channel 4, having previously starred in Hollyoaks. He played Martin ‘Jono’ Johnson from 2011 to 2012. Oh and you might also have spotted him in Holby City, where he played Seb Channing.

Sister Michael played by Siobhan McSweeney

Who is Sister Michael? The eternally grumpy and unimpressed headmistress of Our Lady Immaculate College. She's Erin and the gang's arch-nemesis, and has very little time for those who cross her path.

Where have I seen Siobhan McSweeney before? Fans of The Fall will recognise the actress from her turn alongside Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson in the Irish drama. She also starred in No Offence as Ruth Cheetham, and popped up in Alice Through The Looking Glass as Witzender.

Mary Quinn played by Tara Lynne O’Neill

Mary (Tara O'Neill) and Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) - Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Who is Mary Quinn? Erin's no-nonsense mother. She's matriarch of the Quinn/McCool clan, and a strict, straight-talking woman, who keeps her father, her husband and her daughter in check.

Where have I seen Tara Lynne O'Neill before? The Belfast-born star has quite the CV, with roles in EastEnders and Irish soap Fair City to her name. She starred in numerous Irish dramas including Omagh, Pure Mule, The Clinic and Stardust, and has also appeared in Line of Duty and The Fall.

Gerry Quinn played by Tommy Tiernan

Who is Gerry Quinn? Erin's father, who can't keep up with the women in his life (his daughter, wife Mary, sister-in-law Sarah and niece Orla outnumber him) and can't impress his father-in-law, Joe, who finds fault with everything he does.

Where have I seen Tommy Tiernan before? The Irish comedian is best known for his stand up routines. He has had a role in a short-lived Channel 4 sitcom called Small Potatoes in the late 1990s and also hosts his own chat show on Irish TV.

Granda Joe played by Ian McElhinney

Who is Gerry? Erin's granddad, who has got very little time for his son-in-law, and is not afraid to show it.

Where have I seen Ian McElhinney before? He played Barristan Selmy, Lord Commander of the Queensguard of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Game of Thrones. He has also had roles in Cold Feet, New Tricks, Holby City, Doctors and Ripper Street, and played General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Aunt Sarah played by Kathy Kiera Clarke

Aunt Sarah (Channel 4)

Who is Sarah? Orla's mum is the most laid-back member of the McCool clan. She leaves the parenting to her sister, Mary, and spends the majority of her time working hard on the thing she cares most about in the whole world – her own appearance.

Where have I seen Kathy Ciara Clarke before? She is a veteran of the small screen with numerous roles in productions on both sides of the Irish Sea. You may have spotted her in Silent Witness, Proof, Pulling Moves and Omagh among others.

Jenny Joyce played by Leah O'Rourke

Jenny (Leah O'Rourke) and Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney)

Who is Jenny Joyce? A goody two shoes in the girls' class at school – the gang can't stand her

Where have I seen Leah O'Rourke before? She had a brief appearance in The Fall and has a very impressive background in short films. She's also worked as a stand-in on Game of Thrones.

Ardal O'Hanlon as Eamonn

Who is Eamonn? An "awkward, middle-aged mummy’s boy of the Quinn/McCool extended family” – according to Channel 4.

Where have I seen Ardal O'Hanlon before? The Irish comedy star is best known for his role as Father Dougal Maguire in 1990s sitcom Father Ted. He also starred in My Hero and Lisa McGee's previous series London Irish. He can currently be seen as DI Mooney in BBC's Death in Paradise.

Father Peter - Peter Campion

Father Peter (Peter Campion)

Who is Father Peter? A hunky parish priest who made quite the impression on the girls in series one.

Where have I seen Peter Campion before? Fans of Lisa McGee's RTE drama Raw or her Channel 4 comedy London Irish will recognise Peter Campion, who also appeared in the movie Sing Street and drama 6Degrees. And you might also recognise him from his stint in Kat and Alfie's EastEnders spin-off, Redwater, playing local farmer Andrew Kelly.

Uncle Colm - Kevin McAleer

Who is Uncle Colm? Granda Joe's brother, who doesn't stop talking and his family can't cope with it.

Where have I seen Kevin McAleer before? The Irish comedian was once said to have put the "dead" back into "deadpan", thanks in no small part to his signature act: delivering stories in a drawling Tyrone accent. He came to prominence on Irish comedy series Nighthawks in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Derry Girls airs on Tuesdays at 9.15pm on Channel 4, starting on 5th March