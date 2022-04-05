On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Patrick Kielty interviews Lisa McGee about the third and final season of Derry Girls. Coming to Channel 4 on 12th April, McGee chats about the “massive pressure” of finishing the show and the weighty decision to include Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement in its ending.

The writer says that she nearly didn’t include the agreement (which was a British and Irish accord signed in 1998) in this latest run, but was convinced by how “proud” it made her of Northern Ireland as a country. She says that humour and comedy helped her get to the “truth” of that moment and is ready to show this third act to the world.