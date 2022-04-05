The Radio Times Podcast Derry Girls special - listen now!
Patrick Kielty interviews Lisa McGee ahead of the final season of Derry Girls.
On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Patrick Kielty interviews Lisa McGee about the third and final season of Derry Girls. Coming to Channel 4 on 12th April, McGee chats about the “massive pressure” of finishing the show and the weighty decision to include Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement in its ending.
The writer says that she nearly didn’t include the agreement (which was a British and Irish accord signed in 1998) in this latest run, but was convinced by how “proud” it made her of Northern Ireland as a country. She says that humour and comedy helped her get to the “truth” of that moment and is ready to show this third act to the world.
Plus, Jane Garvey sits down with actress Lucy Boynton to discuss horse-riding and venturing back into the world of Agatha Christie with her latest BritBox series Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What else can I expect from Episode 30?
TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to deliver their verdicts on this week’s telly, reviewing everything from Netflix’s Is It Cake? to the newest series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Find something to watch with our TV guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1