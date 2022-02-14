Adapted from Agatha Christie's 1934 novel of the same name, Poulter plays young naval officer Bobby Jones, a vicar's son who begins investigating the death of a man who asks the mysterious titular question with his dying breath.

Hugh Laurie's brand new drama series Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is premiering exclusively to BritBox, starring The Revenant's Will Poulter and featuring cameos from Dame Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent .

Meanwhile Lucy Boynton plays his childhood friend Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent, "a clever and unflappable young woman with a flair for adventure" and who teams up with Bobby to help decipher the titular question, before both stumble on "a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and – perhaps unsurprisingly – murder".

The synopsis reads: "A man lies dying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall; with his final breath, he utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires.

"Some people - perhaps most people - might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives. But Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent, are not most people.

"They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and - perhaps unsurprisingly - murder."

Read on for everything you need to know about Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

When is the Why Didn't They Ask Evans? release date?

The series is due to debut on BritBox sometime during spring 2022. We'll keep this page updated.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast

Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

In addition to Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton (Sing Street) in the lead roles of Bobby and Frankie, the cast also includes Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill as Bobby's mentor Dr Thomas, and I Hate Suzie's Daniel Ings. The Secret Garden's Maeve Dermody plays Moira, and Small Axe's Jonathan Jules plays Bobby's shipmate Ralph 'Knocker' Beadon.

The Durrells star Miles Jupp, Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall, Sex Education's Alistair Petrie (Reverend Richard Jones), The Death of Stalin's Paul Whitehouse (Mr Askew), Breeders' Morwenna Banks (Mrs Cayman), Richard Dixon (Mr Cayman) and Black Mirror's Joshua James (Dr George Arbuthnot) also appear in the upcoming murder mystery series.

In addition to directing, Hugh Laurie will also portray Dr. Nicholson, the Clinical Director of the local sanatorium.

Is there a Why Didn't They Ask Evans? trailer?

There's no trailer yet for Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? arrives on BritBox this spring.