Along with new TV shows, including Damien Lewis's drama Spy Among Friends coming soon, the platform will also boast an ever-changing library of blockbuster films, thousands of box sets, and the live streaming of big events in the UK.

ITV is launching a new streaming service ITVX later this year which will feature original TV series launching online every week.

The platform will allow viewers to watch content for free in an advertising-funded tier or alternatively, pay for a subscription service that provides all that content ad-free and in addition provides thousands more hours of British boxsets from BritBox and other partners' content.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive said: "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy. ITVX will be a free service supported by adverts, with a compelling subscription proposition. This is fantastic for viewers - it will provide a simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content made up of both library and original exclusive content. The subscription tier will provide a premium offering and includes all of the content ad-free as well as BritBox and future SVOD content partners.

"We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels, by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences. In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice."

When will ITVX launch?

ITV says the streaming service will launch later in 2022.

They have yet to confirm an official date. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

What much will ITVX cost?

The price for premium subscription to ITVX has yet to be announced - but we do now it will offer viewers content for free in an advertising-funded tier.

There will also be the opportunity for viewers to upgrade to a premium subscription which will remove adverts from the platform and allow additional access to BritBox and "future SVOD content partners".

What shows will be available on ITVX?

One new exclusive series that has already been announced for the platform is Spy Among Friends, which will star Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, and explore the true story of Soviet double agent Kim Philby, based on Ben Macintyre's non-fiction best-seller of the same name.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton, an adaptation of Sara Collins' award-winning debut novel, will also be available, along with The Sex Lives of College Girls, an HBO comedy-drama from Mindy Kaling.

The Sex Lives of College Girls will arrive on the platform

It will also feature box sets of popular ITV series. All the channel's regular drama and comedy ITV commissions will become available as soon as the first episode has aired on linear channels, with a similar plan in place for some reality series.

Subscribers will also have access to BritBox which showcases the biggest streaming collection of UK series from BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and includes exclusives such as Classic Doctor Who.

Where does this leave BritBox?

ITV has bought out BBC's share of BritBox to better integrate it with new streaming service ITVX. The best-of-British offering will remain a "separate entity" within the app and require a paid subscription, Variety reports.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: "We initiated [the buy-out] because ITVX is very much an ITV strategic ambition,” she said. "It's a very important part of our over-all strategy so we initiated that. In the original shareholder agreement there was a way of dissolving that interest and the BBC have been extremely helpful and supportive. So that's all that's happened and we go on normal."

An ITV spokesperson added: "To give ITV greater control over BritBox U.K. and enable its integration into ITVX, the BBC has ceased to be a shareholder in BritBox UK. They will continue to be a strong partner for BritBox U.K. and BritBox International, and we have agreed a new long-term content supply deal with the BBC. All PSB partners are committed to BritBox U.K. which offers consumers a large library of the majority of PSB British content in one place from the past and recent past."

