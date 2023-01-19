A fair amount has changed since the original couples were established in episode 1 . Tom Clare decided to pair up with Olivia Hawkins , leaving Will Youn g single in episode 2 - while last night saw two brand new bombshells enter the villa.

It's finally hotting up over on Love Island , with the islanders slowly getting to know one another whilst contending with the constant threat of incoming bombshells.

If you happened to miss episode 3, make sure to catch-up with our Love Island recap video above!

Will pulling Lana for a chat on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

The episode began with Will deciding he was going to "graft" harder with the girls after becoming single once again, and his sights are set on Lana Jenkins - although Ron Hall didn't seem particularly worried.

That evening, Shaq Muhammad told Tanya Mahenga that he wants to keep her close, admitting to the beach hut camera that he sees her as someone "special". While Tanya swerved his attempt at a kiss there and then, she later gave him a smooch when they were cuddled up in bed.

The following day, Will pulled Lana for a chat – however, she shot him down straight away. Can this farmer catch a break?

It wasn't long before we heard the familiar sound of "I've got a text!" from Ron and Tanya, who were invited out on dates with new bombshells Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako.

While Ron and Tanya seemed solid in their respective couples, Ron admitted that his date with Zara left him in a "sticky situation" and that she ticked all of his boxes.

As for Tanya, she admitted that she thought David was cheeky and that her head could potentially be turned. Watch out, Shaq!

The ITV2 show continues tonight, with the existing relationships being put to the ultimate test.

