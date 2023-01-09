With new host Maya Jama ready to welcome a bunch of new singles looking for love later this month, it's now time to meet the contestants who will be taking part.

With those dark January nights still setting in early, there's never been a better time to visit the sunny shores of hit reality series Love Island , which is returning for its 2023 winter season on ITV2 and ITVX.

One of those entering the villa this year is Ron Hall, a financial advisor from Essex and the show's first partially-sighted contestant. But what else do we know about Ron?

Here is everything you need to know about Ron Hall ahead of the start of Winter Love Island 2023.

Ron Hall - key facts

Age: 25

Job: Financial advisor

Instagram: @ronhall__

Why did Ron Hall want to take part in Love Island?

On entering the Villa, Ron has said he just wants to "be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories", while adding that he will bring "fun and charisma" and saying he thinks people will enjoy his company.

Ron is blind in one eye as a result of a football injury when he was eight years old. He subsequently has different coloured eyes, with one being blue and one green.

He said: "It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit."

Is Ron Hall on Instagram?

He is! Ron currently has over 2,000 followers on the social platform.

In his bio he says he's "off to find love in the @loveisland villa". You can find him at @ronhall__.

What is Ron Hall looking for in a partner?

Ron hasn't revealed much yet about what he's looking for in a partner, but he has given his own pitch for those in the villa, telling them why they should date him.

He said: "I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person - which you don’t find these days."

