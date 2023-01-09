For its second winter season, ITV’s hit dating show will be swapping the island of Mallorca for another luxurious villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

A new season of Love Island is just around the corner, bringing with it a new set of contestants ready to couple up and crack on.

New presenter Maya Jama will be overseeing the recoupling ceremonies and heading up spin-off show Aftersun this time around, following Laura Whitmore’s departure from the series.

Joining the likes of TikTok-famous farmer Will Young, PE teacher Kai Fagan and make-up artist Lana Jenkins will be Olivia Hawkins, a ring girl and actress from Brighton.

Her career has seen her cross paths with some seriously big names so far. “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life,” she explains.

“I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

With her penchant for drama, do we have another Ekin-Su on our hands? Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia.

Olivia Hawkins – key facts

Age: 27

Job: Ring girl and actress

Instagram: @livhawkinss

Why did Olivia want to take part in Love Island?

Olivia hasn’t had a relationship before, and is hoping that Love Island will give her the chance to find the one.

“I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life,” she says.

She promises to “bring fun” and “vibes” to the villa too.

Is Olivia on Instagram?

Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins. ITV / Lifted Entertainment

You can follow Olivia on Instagram on @livhawkinss, where the Love Island hopeful has previously shared glammed-up photos from London nights out, envious holiday snaps, as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses from her filming jobs, including a stint as Emma Watson’s stand-in on last year’s Harry Potter reunion show.

While she’s appearing on the dating show, though, she’ll be pausing posts from all her social media accounts.

Although islanders usually hand over their Instagram passwords to a close friend or family member to take on posting duties when they head into the villa, ITV’s new duty of care guidelines ask that contestants "pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show" to "protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is Olivia looking for in a partner?

Olivia hasn’t yet revealed much about her type on paper, but it seems that she’ll need someone who can match her energy and keep up with “a little bit of drama”.

“I’m a very confident, bubbly person,” she adds. Fingers crossed she finds the one.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

