Next year, fans will get a brand new season of Winter Love Island.

The summer series may only have finished this August, but there's more Love Island right around the corner.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that there'd be a double helping of Love Island, with a winter edition early in the year and the usual summer series in Mallorca.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and controller at ITV2, said: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

And as well as a brand new line-up of singletons, there's a new host joining the dating show, as Maya Jama takes over from Laura Whitmore for season 9, which will take place in South Africa.

As the brand new season of Love Island approaches, read on for everything you need to know, including when it's likely to air.

An exact start date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's being reported that Love Island could start on ITV2 on Monday 16th January.

Episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX.

The first ever winter series kicked off on Sunday 12th January 2020 and saw Finn Tapp and Paige Turley walk home with the £50,000 cash prize. It's likely season 9 could air around the same time.

Winter Love Island 2023 host

Maya Jama. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Love Island will be hosted by TV presenter Maya Jama.

In October, Jama was revealed as the new presenter, following Laura Whitmore's exit.

"I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders," the 28-year-old said.

Whitmore - who hosted the first winter season in 2020 and both the 2021 and 2022 summer seasons - quit the show last year, admitting she found some elements of the series "difficult" to overcome.

Laura Whitmore presenting Love Island 2022. ITV

Sharing a statement on social media, she explained: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Love Island narrator

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling. Getty Images

Iain Stirling is expected to return to Love Island for the ninth season.

Stirling - who is married to former host Laura - has narrated the show since 2015.

As well as Love Island, he's the host of his very own panel show CelebAbility, and is a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside wife Laura.

Winter Love Island 2023 cast

The line-up hasn't been announced just yet, but with the show expected to air in mid-January, it's likely we could be finding out very soon!

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Love Island filmed?

The Winter Love Island series will take place in South Africa. An exact location hasn't been revealed, but we'll inform you right here once it's confirmed.

For 2022, the summer series moved to a brand new villa in Mallorca's Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, complete with two fire places, a bigger bedroom area, lounge, and a hideaway.

Who won Love Island 2022?

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide. ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were announced as the Love Island 2022 winners.

They beat Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who all made it to the final.

Since Love Island, Ekin-Su and Davide have moved in together, and they recently returned to their home countries for new ITV travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Winter Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.