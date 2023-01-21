Following bombshell David Salako ’s departure, the show will welcome two new faces to the Love Island 2023 line-up in the form of Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters.

Love Island 2023 is well underway and the producers are starting to drop in more bombshells to shake things up.

Jessie appeared on the Australian version of the show in 2019, coupling up with four different men and causing plenty of drama.

The personal trainer promises to bring “energy” and “good vibes” to the show, as well as teasing she’s “a little bit of a wild child”.

“If there’s something I want to do I will go and do it, no matter how many times I’m told not to. I am very much the ‘fun friend’," she said.

She continued: "With Aussies, what you see is what you get. I’m going to go in very raw, don’t overthink things, and take things as they come - the laid back Aussie attitude. Anything that doesn’t go right, it’ll just be like, ‘Oh well...’".

Read on for everything you need to know about the Aussie bombshell ahead of her arrival on Love Island 2023.

Jessie Wynter - Key facts

Age: 26

From: From Tasmania, lives in Sydney

Job: Personal Trainer and Influencer

Instagram: @jessiereneewynter

Is Jessie on Instagram?

Wendell Teodoro / Getty Images

Yes, the personal trainer is on Instagram and can be found @jessiereneewynter.

At present, Jessie has 300,000 followers on the platform, which is only likely to rise after her arrival on Love Island 2023.

However, as fans will likely know, Jessie's social media accounts will be going quiet while she's in the villa as a result of the show’s new duty of care rules, which prohibit posting from contestants' pages while they appear on the dating show.

The new rules are designed to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is Jessie looking for in a partner?

We'll have to wait for Jessie's arrival to learn exactly what she's looking for, but talking about why she's looking for love, she told ITV: "I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get a bit lonely."

She continued: "All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa - so let’s go!"

Talking about why she's single, she added: "I probably do need to take a little responsibility - I do travel and move around a lot. When it comes to a relationship, I think I get scared. If there’s someone I genuinely like, for some reason I back away or I start telling myself they’re too good for me. I always end up doing the opposite of what I should be doing, so in the Villa I’ll have to face those emotions."

Speaking about her split from Todd, who she met on Love Island Australian in 2019, she revealed: "I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way - he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him. When we got out of the Villa I thought everything was great and fun, however I just don’t think we were both on the same page."

