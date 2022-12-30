In previous years, contestants' social media platforms have been run by a family member or friend while they've been in the Love Island villa – however, 2023 islanders will be required to keep their accounts dormant during filming.

ITV has introduced a new duty of care protocol ahead of Love Island 's upcoming winter season, requiring contestants to halt activity on their social media accounts during their time on the show.

Announcing the new measure, ITV said that contestants will be asked to "pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show" in order to "protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

As a result, the islanders' accounts will remain dormant so that "nothing is published on their behalf".

The show's incoming singles will also receive guidance and training on "mutually respectful behaviour in relationships" as well as resource links to help them "identify negative behaviours in relationships" and understand patterns associated with coercive and controlling behaviour.

The new protocols follow last week's news that Love Island's 2022 Movie Night prompted the highest number of complaints to Ofcom in all of 2022 for "alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa".

The ITV2 show appeared twice again on Ofcom's list of most complained-about incidents, with both the 18th July and 19th July episodes receiving complaints about alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour.

New duty of care protocols have been introduced with every new season of Love Island over the last few years, with the 2022 contestants receiving video training and guidance on "inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions", which will continue into 2023.

The upcoming season of Love Island will be the first fronted by new host Maya Jama, with former presenter Laura Whitmore revealing this week that she chose to leave after being unable to support the contestants in her role on the show.

