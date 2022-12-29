While at the time the reason for her departure was somewhat unclear, and put down to the frequent travel requirements of the job, Whitmore has now revealed that a major reason for her decision was the nature of the role, and the fact that she would "have to go quiet" rather than offering to "support" or "not support" the contestants.

Laura Whitmore shocked Love Island fans earlier this year when she announced she would be stepping down as the hit show's host ahead of 2023's winter season.

Whitmore told Psychologies magazine: "There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything. So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations."

She continued: "If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it."

In a post on Instagram Whitmore previously said of her decision to leave: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next season of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a season and it turned into three seasons. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

She has been replaced as host for the new season by Maya Jama, who appeared in a brief teaser for the winter season earlier this week.

When she was confirmed as the new host, Jama said: "I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders."

An official start date for the new season has not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to kick off in January 2023, with a summer season also in the offing for next year.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX early 2023. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

