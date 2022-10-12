Jama, who is known for her presenting roles on shows such as Glow Up and Walk the Line , will first appear on the show when it returns for a brand-new winter season in early 2023.

ITV has confirmed that Maya Jama has been appointed as the new host of Love Island , following Laura Whitmore's departure from the role earlier this year.

The season will be filmed in South Africa, and will be the first of two seasons to air on ITV2 and ITVX next year.

Jama said: "I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders."

Maya Jama. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Meanwhile Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming & acquisitions and controller of ITV2, ItvBe and CITV, said: "Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family."

He continued: "Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board."

Upon her departure from hosting the role for three seasons, Whitmore explained on her Instagram earlier this year that there were parts of the show's format she found "difficult" which led to her decision.

Whitmore said: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next season of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a season and it turned into three seasons. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

