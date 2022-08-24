Walk the Line and The Games both cancelled at ITV

As part of a panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022, Katie Rawcliffe – Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV – was asked whether the broadcaster was still looking to commission stripped entertainment formats, in which episodes are aired each night of the week.

As ITV comes off another successful season of smash-hit reality series Love Island and heads towards its upcoming reboot of Big Brother , the broadcaster has confirmed that two of its recent entertainment shows won't be returning - Walk the Line and The Games .

She noted that ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is "sort of the king and queen of strips" and said it would be "amazing to find another one of those".

When asked whether this meant that Walk the Line and The Games, both of which were stripped, were therefore not coming back, Rawcliffe confirmed that "they aren't coming back, no".

Both shows aired for only one season with all episodes shown across one week on ITV. Walk the Line aired in December 2021 and The Games aired earlier this year.

The Games' celebrity line-up ITV

Walk the Line was co-produced by Simon Cowell's company Syco and was a music competition featuring panellists Gary Barlow, Craig David, Dawn French and Alesha Dixon, while the show was hosted by Maya Jama.

Meanwhile, The Games was a reboot of an early 2000s reality sports competition show, in which celebrities competed in Olympic-style events. The new version was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff and was won by Wes Nelson and Chelcee Grimes.

The news comes as we continue to get more details regarding the Big Brother revival.

Last week, Emma Willis revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com that she won't be returning to host, while the show's narrator Marcus Bentley has said that Rylan Clark would be "perfect" to fill the role.

