Daisy Mount, Development Executive for UK Scripted Originals, was speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022 when she said: "We are looking for shows that are very entertainment first, we're looking for shows that are bold and unique and feel very specific to Prime Video, that you could only find on a streamer like ours.

It's been almost a year since we got our first look at new Amazon Prime Video thriller series The Rig , but now, we've finally got some more details – and it seems we're in for an action-packed ride.

"And [The Rig] really delivers in that respect, but also what we really challenge ourselves on is shows that don't compromise on character and emotional heart and I think what David Macpherson, the writer, has done here really delivers on that."

Mount also revealed that not only is the show "full of action and thrills", "is epic" and has "scale", but also that "it is talking about our relationship with the planet and the effect that we're having on it".

Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig. Amazon Prime Video/Wild Mercury Productions

The Rig is set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the North Sea, and follows the crew played by Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale and Mark Bonnar amongst others, as they confront "forces beyond their imagination".

When asked whether the series was delayed due to its similarities with the BBC drama Vigil, which aired earlier this year, is also set at sea and stars Compston, Mount said that this wasn't the case and that the show's "heavy VFX" demands are one of the reasons why the series has taken a long time to debut.

