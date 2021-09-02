The Rig reveals first-look at Martin Compston, Iain Glen and more in exclusive images

Amazon Prime Video has released first-look images from its upcoming original series The Rig exclusively to RadioTimes.com, featuring Martin Compston, Iain Glen and more cast members.

The hotly anticipated drama is set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the North Sea, following the crew as they confront “forces beyond their imagination”.

The tension begins to build as a thick fog begins to wrap itself around the rig, which is then hit by massive tremors that sever the staff’s communication with the outside world.

Trapped and scared, those onboard begin to make and break allegiances when a “major accident” prompts them to reconsider who they can really trust.

Amazon Prime Video has assembled an all-star cast for this project, including Line of Duty alumni Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale and Mark Bonnar. Here’s an exclusive first-look at Compston’s character, communications officer Fulmer Hamilton:

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is stepping away from comedy for a dramatic role in The Rig as scientist and oil company representative Rose Mason.

Game of Thrones star Iain Glen looks to be taking on another formidable character in The Rig, playing station boss Magnus MacMillan.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Scottish actor Mark Bonnar also stars as deck foreman Alwyn Evans, seen below with Magnus closely observing him in the background.

Rising star Calvin Demba (BBC One’s Life) joins this stellar line-up in the role of fellow rig staffer Baz, who will find himself drawn into this nerve-shredding story.

The Rig has completed filming at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland and will consist of six episodes on Amazon Prime Video, with a release date still to be confirmed.

The Rig is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video.