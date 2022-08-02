Big Brother voiceover icon Marcus Bentley "confident" he'll return

Bentley has now revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he's yet to be confirmed as the narrator for the new season, but he's "confident" of his return to the show.

When TV fans think of Big Brother, they immediately hear Marcus Bentley's Geordie twang announcing: "Day 3 in the Big Brother house," and now that ITV2 is rebooting the beloved reality show , it's hard to imagine the series without those classic voiceovers.

Speaking about Big Brother coming back to our screens next year, the voiceover artist said: "I'm not confirmed. It's very early days. I think it sounds like I am. I'm getting calls from [producers] and they're going to keep me updated. But they haven't chosen anything.

ITV2 teased the show's return with this logo during last night's Love Island final ITV2

"So it's all up in the air. Nothing's been decided and I think it sounds like ITV just wanted to put this out at the end of Love Island but I'm just absolutely delighted."

He went on to say that he's "quietly confident" that he'll get the call-up to narrate the new season.

"Especially since I've been speaking to [producers] yesterday and I'm just thinking, 'Well, you know what? I'm going to enjoy it.'"

Speaking about when the show might air next year, he added: "It's going to be a while. I haven't actually been told but there are already strong indications that it's going to be next autumn or something, end of Love Island."

ITV2 announced that Big Brother would return in 2023 during last night's Love Island final, teasing that a new cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life" will live in the famous house for six weeks.

While the channel is yet to announce a host for the reboot, Rylan Clark has said that he has not yet been asked to take on presenting duties – but that it's "early days".

Big Brother will air on ITV2 is 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

