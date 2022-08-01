Big Brother returns as ITV confirms reboot with first teaser

The news was announced with a short teaser during this evening's Love Island final, revealing that the show will return for a brand new season in 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX .

Following months of speculation – which has greatly intensified in recent days – ITV has finally confirmed that it is reviving classic reality show Big Brother , four years after it was scrapped by Channel 5.

According to an official announcement, the new run will see a cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life" take up residence in the famous home for up to six weeks. And as ever, cameras will be capturing their every move.

ITV continued: "The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

"Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize."

Speaking about the revival, Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

"We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers."

Davina McCall hosted Big Brother in its initial run from 2000 until 2010. Getty

Natalka Znak, who will be a producer on the new series, added: “Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all-new version with ITV2 and ITVX."

Big Brother originally aired between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with 11 regular seasons broadcast during that time.

It then moved to Channel 5 for a further eight runs from 2011 to 2018, after which it appeared to have been cancelled for good.

There has been no official word yet on which presenters will be involved in the current run, although reports have suggested that former hosts Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark are unlikely to be back.

You can watch the teaser clip below:

