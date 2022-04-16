The Sun reported that producers are in talks for a new run of the show featuring members of the public, with the series set to move channels to ITV2.

After four years off screen we might be about to see the return of reality smash hit Big Brother.

A TV source told the newspaper that "ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events. They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.

"They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon. The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

"It needs the full treatment and they’re confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation."

The Sun also reported that Rylan Clark is on the shortlist to host the new run, having presented spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side from 2013 to 2018.

When approached by RadioTimes.com about the report, ITV declined to comment.

Emma Willis presents from the Big Brother house at Elstree Studios Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA

The British version of Big Brother first ran from 2000 to 2018, spawning multiple spin-offs including a popular celebrity version. It was hosted by Davina McCall while it aired on Channel 4 until 2010, after which it moved to Channel 5.

The original show featured many memorable and controversial moments, while also making stars out of many of its contestants, including This Morning and I Can See Your Voice's Alison Hammond.

Earlier this year former Big Brother host Emma Willis said that she thinks the show will return, although suggested that "maybe it's not ready yet".

