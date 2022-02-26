Speaking to Metro.co.uk , Willis said, "Everybody wants it back! I think it will come back when it’s ready, maybe it’s not ready yet."

Emma Willis has revealed that she thinks Big Brother will return at some point down the line – although the former host reckons the show isn't quite ready to come back just yet.

"If you’re gonna do it again, you’ve got to do it fantastically well," she added. "Hopefully, there’s somebody beavering away somewhere that is coming up with an amazing plan for it, but I don’t know anything about it if they are!"

Willis isn't the first person attached to the show to clamour for its return in recent weeks – Rylan Clark has been especially keen for a revival, with the former Bit On The Side presenter making his wishes clear on social media.

"Amazing news…… NOW BRING OURS BACK," he tweeted when it was revealed that Celebrity Big Brother Australia was to air on E4 this month.

Previously, he had told The Mirror: "Big Brother changed my life completely – a proper 360 – and I miss it dearly and I just think if it was to come back now, it could come back the same but so different now."

Meanwhile, long-term narrator Marcus Bentley revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com last month that he thought the time is right for a return.

"There is nothing that compares to Big Brother and I believe that the viewers have missed it dearly, especially the January edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which always delivered the new year with a bang," he said.

"Big TV shows often need a rest – look at The X Factor. Big Brother has had that now and if it came back it would be refreshed and ready to go and I believe there is a viewer appetite for it."

Big Brother was cancelled in 2018 after seven years on Channel 5, with the reality show having first become a major sensation during its decade-long run on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010.

In 2020, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz ruled out a return for the show any time soon, telling the audience at the virtual Edinburgh Television Festival that there were currently "no plans" to revive it.

