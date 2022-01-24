Marcus Bentley says it's time to bring back Celebrity Big Brother

The long-time narrator sent out a tweet yesterday in response to the news that a new season of the Australian version of Celebrity Big Brother is set to air on E4 in the near future, simply writing: "Interesting."

It's been more than three years now since Big Brother UK aired its final episode – and according to Marcus Bentley, the time is right for a return.

And although Bentley said that the news doesn't necessarily mean that a revived UK series will be back on our screens any time soon, he has exclusively told RadioTimes.com that enough time has passed since the show was cancelled for a return to be welcome.

"There is nothing that compares to Big Brother and I believe that the viewers have missed it dearly, especially the January edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which always delivered the new year with a bang," he said.

"Big TV shows often need a rest – look at The X Factor. Big Brother has had that now and if it came back it would be refreshed and ready to go and I believe there is a viewer appetite for it."

He continued: "I’m led to believe, via Twitter, that E4 are having an Australian-themed season – so this may not be heralding a new dawn for our BB, but I’ll be watching and hoping that our show returns."

Big Brother was cancelled in 2018 after seven years on Channel 5, with the reality show having first become a major sensation during its decade-long run on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010.

In 2020, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz ruled out a return for the show any time soon, telling the audience at the virtual Edinburgh Television Festival that there were currently "no plans" to revive it.

But fans of the show will be hoping that that stance could change in the future – and Bentley for one certainly seems to be on board.

