Big Brother fans divided over who should host comeback series

The likes of Bit on the Side presenter Rylan Clark and former contestant Alison Hammond have both emerged as fan favourites for the potential job, while some viewers have thrown their weight behind past hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive this week with reports of a Big Brother comeback on ITV2 – and one of the biggest talking points has been regarding who might be drafted in to host a revival.

And so we put the question to our readers as to who would be best suited to front a new season if it's brought back – and the result was extremely close.

The most popular suggestion by a very narrow margin – 37% of participants in the poll – said that they thought original presenter Davina McCall should be the person to lead any new series, slightly more than the 36.2% who reckoned Rylan was the man for the job.

Meanwhile, Emma Willis scored 17% of the vote, with the remaining 9.8% selecting Hammond as their preferred option.

While it's by no means been confirmed, The Sun reported earlier this week that producers are in talks for a new run of the show featuring members of the public, with the series set to move channels to ITV2.

The same report identified Rylan as someone who had been shortlisted to host the new run, while McCall has since been made the bookies' favourite to land the gig.

Meanwhile, Hammond herself said she reckoned Rylan was the perfect fit, writing on Twitter: "Only One Man for the job @Rylan."

Earlier this year, Willis said that she thinks the show will return, although at the time she suggested that "maybe it's not ready yet".