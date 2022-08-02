While the channel has said that it will be airing in 2023 and will feature a cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life", the show's host has not been confirmed – however, fan favourite Rylan Clark has revealed that he is yet to be approached by ITV2.

It's been a big week for reality TV fans, particularly with the exciting news that Big Brother is returning to our screens thanks to ITV2.

Speaking about the Big Brother news on Twitter, Rylan clarified that he's "not been asked to host the show" but is "made up it's coming back".

"I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I'm so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It's the news we wanted. Welcome back bro x."

The broadcaster added that he's hoping to see the return of live evictions, no outside contact, a public vote, "some form of live feed", for the show to "adopt a small part of gameplay from overseas territories" and for Big Brother "to always be in charge".

Rylan ended the thread by saying that he hasn't be ruled out to host the upcoming reboot. "So we will see...v early days Re team/host etc. Regardless we wanted it back and it came back."

While Rylan is now a TV and radio presenter, best known for hosting Ready Steady Cook, Supermarket Sweep, This Morning and The Xtra Factor, he started off in reality TV by taking part in The X Factor back in 2012 before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother the following year.

In 2013, he started hosting Big Brother's Bit on the Side with AJ Odudu as well as the spin-off show's celebrity version, and previously told RadioTimes.com that he would "be there in a heartbeat" if the show asked him to host.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 is 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

