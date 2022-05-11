The Eurovision Song Contest commentator has said that he'd "go back in a heartbeat" if asked to present the iconic reality show, having previously hosted Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

With Big Brother rumoured to be returning to our screens, fans can't help but wonder who would host the reboot – and now Rylan has officially thrown his name into the ring.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards, Rylan said: "I've been very vocal that I'd always love Big Brother to come back. I miss it dearly and I think we're screaming out for it. So fingers crossed!"

Rylan Clark with fellow former Big Brother host Emma Willis Channel 5

When asked whether he would be up for becoming the host, he said: "I've always sat there and said the second Big Brother comes back, I'd always go back in a heartbeat.

"That was like a child to me, that show, and I missed it so much. So I'd jump at the chance to go back."

Last month, rumours hit the press that ITV2 was considering bringing back Big Brother, which had previously aired on Channel 4 for 10 years before arriving on Channel 5 from 2011 until 2018.

The show's former presenter Davina McCall described the news as "very exciting", while fans were divided over who the next host should be, with 37 per cent voting for McCall and 36.2 per cent wanting Rylan at the helm.

Big Brother aired 19 seasons during its time on the air and inspired the spin-off Celebrity Big Brother, which also came to an end in 2018.

