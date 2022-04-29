Davina McCall addresses Big Brother return rumours

"[The prospect of] Big Brother returning is very exciting," the show's original presenter said in an interview with The Daily Star .

Davina McCall has discussed the "very exciting" prospect of Big Brother returning to our screens, following widespread rumours of a Big Brother comeback on ITV2 .

"I mean, I really, really hope it comes back, and I think if it's coming back to ITV2 then that is a really good home for it."

The publication cited the rumours that ITV bosses are looking to acquire the iconic Channel 4 series to air on ITV2 in 2023, premiering immediately after that year's season of Love Island.

McCall and Bit On the Side presenter Rylan Clark were previously tied when RadioTimes.com asked fans who should host the potential Big Brother revival.

Out of the poll's participants, 37 per cent said that they thought original presenter McCall should be the person to lead a new series – only slightly more than the 36.2 per cent who believed Rylan Clark was the man for the job.

Meanwhile, former host Emma Willis scored 17 per cent of the vote, while popular former contestant Alison Hammond won 9.8 per cent.

McCall has been made the bookies' favourite to land the gig, although the show's revival has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this year, Willis said that she thinks the show will return, although at the time she suggested that "maybe it's not ready yet".

