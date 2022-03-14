Last year saw Italy's Måneskin take home the crown, which means this year's event will be held in their home country, with Turin hosting the annual event.

The biggest singing competition of the year is back for 2022, as 40 countries compete.

Italy and the other Big-5 countries (Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom) are pre-qualified for the Grand Final, while the rest of the countries have been allocated to one of the two Semi-finals.

In total 25 countries will proceed to the Grand Final - 10 from the first Semi-final, 10 from the second Semi-final and the Big 5 countries.

So, when will it take place? And which countries are in this year's line-up? Here's everything you need to know about the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th of May 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Eurovision will run across three events this year, kicking off on Tuesday 10th May 2022, which will be the first semi-final.

The second semi-final will then air on Thursday 12th May 2022.

How to watch Eurovision?

In the UK, the BBC will provide coverage for Eurovision 2022.

Previously, both semi-finals aired on BBC Four, but as of 2022, they will move to their new home over at BBC Three.

The live final will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 14 May 2022.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three said: “Eurovision and BBC Three have shared DNA, both proudly celebrating diversity, universality and inclusivity. I am delighted to welcome the UK broadcasts of the Semi-Finals back to their spiritual home on BBC Three.”

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor added: “Eurovision is one of the most popular entertainment programmes on the BBC and is much loved by our younger audiences, so we cannot wait to bring viewers on BBC Three the live show from Turin full of the songs and surprises that the Semi-Finals always throw up too.”

Where is Eurovision 2022 being held?

This year's song contest will take place at the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, Italy.

The location is selected based on the current winner. As Måneskin won the 65th Song Contest on behalf of Italy, they will host the 2022 competition.

Turin is located in the north-western part of Italy, close to the French (50 km) and Swiss border (100 km). The city's international airport is called "Caselle International Airport Sandro Pertini" (airport code: TRN), about 13 km from Turin's city centre. It is connected to Turin by rail (from Dora Station) and bus (from Porta Nuova and Porta Susa railway stations).

It has a population of 847,000 (Turin metropolitan area 2.2 million) and is one of the important business and cultural centres in northern Italy.

Which countries will compete in Eurovision 2022?

There are 40 countries in this year's Song Contest. Russia was due to take part, however, was recently removed after the invasion of Ukraine.

Below is a full list of all the countries taking part, including Armenia and Montenegro, who didn't take compete in the 2021 competition, and where fans can find coverage of the event in their country.

Ukraine (UA:PBC)

Armenia (AMPTV)

Australia (SBS)*

Austria (ORF)

Azerbaijan (Ictimai TV)

Belgium (RTBF)

Bulgaria (BNT)

Croatia (HRT)

Cyprus (CyBC)

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark (DR)

Estonia (ERR)

Finland (YLE)

France (FT)

Germany (ARD/NDR)

Georgia (GPB)

Greece (ERT)

Iceland (RUV)

Ireland (RTE)

Israel (KAN)

Italy (RAI)

Latvia (LTV)

Lithuania (LRT)

Malta (PBS)

Moldova (TRM)

Montenegro (RTCG)

Netherlands (AVROTROS)

North Macedonia (MKRTV)

Norway (NRK)

Poland (TVP)

Portugal (RTP)

Romania (TVR)

San Marino (RTV)

Serbia (RTS)

Slovenia (RTVSLO)

Spain (TVE)

Sweden (SVT)

Switzerland (SRG SSR)Albania (RTSH)

United Kingdom (BBC)

Who is the UK Eurovision entry?

BBC

On Thursday, 10th March, Scott Mills revealed TikTok star Sam Ryder as the UK's Eurovision entry.

Sam will perform his song, Space Man, which he co-wrote with Max Wolfgang and Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge.

Who are the UK Eurovision presenters?

The BBC's Eurovision content will be brought to viewers by a presenting team.

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will be on commentary duty for the semi-finals, overseeing proceedings and bringing viewers back in the UK all the action live from the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, Italy.

Scott Mills said: “Eurovision is one of my highlights of the year! I’m so looking forward to getting back in the commentary box with Rylan and bringing BBC Three viewers all the action from Turin.”

Rylan Clark said: “I’m so excited to be back for Eurovision 2022 and even more excited to be heading to BBC Three! Myself and Scott love the show and after a few years away from the physical Eurovision bubble we both can’t wait to bring you ALL the semi-final action live from Turin. We promise we will make this year bigger and better than ever before and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Last year, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and host Graham Norton accompanied Scott and Rylan.

Who won Eurovision 2021?

Italy's Eurovision 2021 entry Maneskin

The 65th Song Contest was won by Måneskin, who represented Italy with their song Zitti E Buoni.

The group came out on top of the Eurovision 2021 scoreboard with a total of 524 points, beating France, who came in second place with 499 points and Switzerland, who finished in third place with 432 points.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday, 10th May to Saturday, 14th May.