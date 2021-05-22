Eurovision Song Contest 2021 results – full scoreboard and points
Tonight's winner has been crowned, with Italy claiming the Eurovision crown, but here's how all the countries did.
The 26 countries taking part in the Eurovision 2021 final have cast their vote, and Italy has been crowned the winner of Eurovision 2021.
Band Maneskin’s song Zitti E Buone was a hit with viewers, as was the lead singer’s leather-clad performance.
It’s been an eventful night, and we’ve covered the most memorable moments in our Eurovision live blog, from Moldova’s mic drop to Cyprus and Albania’s matching outfits and Flo Rida’s bizarre – yet appropriately Eurovision – performance.
Read on for the final scoreboard with every country’s points.
- Italy, Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni – 524 points
- France, Barbara Pravi – Voilà – 499 points
- Switzerland, Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers – 432 points
- Iceland, Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years – 378 points
- Ukraine, Go_A – Shum – 361 points
- Finland, Blind Channel – Dark Side – 301 points
- Malta, Destiny – Je Me Casse – 255 points
- Lithuania, The Roop – Discoteque – 220 points
- Russia, Manizha – Russian Woman – 204 points
- Greece, Stefania – Last Dance – 170 points
- Bulgaria, Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old – 170 points
- Portugal, The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side – 153 points
- Moldova, Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR – 115 points
- Sweden, Tusse – Voices – 109 points
- Serbia, Hurricane – Loco Loco – 102 points
- Cyprus, Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo – 94 points
- Israel, Eden Alene – Set Me Free – 93 points
- Norway, TIX – Fallen Angel – 75 points
- Belgium, Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place – 74 points
- Azerbaijan, Efendi – Mata Hari – 65 points
- Albania, Anxhela Peristeri – Karma – 57 points
- San Marino, Senhit – Adrenalina – 50 points
- The Netherlands, Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age – 11 points
- Spain, Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme – 6 points
- Germany, Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate – 3 points
- United Kingdom, James Newman – Embers – 0 points