Eurovision Song Contest 2021 results – full scoreboard and points

Tonight's winner has been crowned, with Italy claiming the Eurovision crown, but here's how all the countries did.

Italy's Maneskin performs during the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26 countries taking part in the Eurovision 2021 final have cast their vote, and Italy has been crowned the winner of Eurovision 2021.

Band Maneskin’s song Zitti E Buone was a hit with viewers, as was the lead singer’s leather-clad performance.

It’s been an eventful night, and we’ve covered the most memorable moments in our Eurovision live blog, from Moldova’s mic drop to Cyprus and Albania’s matching outfits and Flo Rida’s bizarre – yet appropriately Eurovision – performance.

Read on for the final scoreboard with every country’s points.

  1. Italy, Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni – 524 points
  2. France, Barbara Pravi – Voilà –  499 points
  3. Switzerland, Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers – 432 points
  4. Iceland, Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years – 378 points
  5. Ukraine, Go_A – Shum – 361 points
  6. Finland, Blind Channel – Dark Side – 301 points
  7. Malta, Destiny – Je Me Casse – 255 points
  8. Lithuania, The Roop – Discoteque – 220 points
  9. Russia, Manizha – Russian Woman – 204 points
  10. Greece, Stefania – Last Dance – 170 points
  11. Bulgaria, Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old – 170 points
  12. Portugal, The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side – 153 points
  13. Moldova, Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR –  115 points
  14. Sweden, Tusse – Voices – 109 points
  15. Serbia, Hurricane – Loco Loco – 102 points
  16. Cyprus, Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo – 94 points
  17. Israel, Eden Alene – Set Me Free – 93 points
  18. Norway, TIX – Fallen Angel – 75 points
  19. Belgium, Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place – 74 points
  20. Azerbaijan, Efendi – Mata Hari – 65 points
  21. Albania, Anxhela Peristeri – Karma – 57 points
  22. San Marino, Senhit – Adrenalina – 50 points
  23. The Netherlands, Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age – 11 points
  24. Spain, Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme – 6 points
  25. Germany, Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate – 3 points
  26. United Kingdom, James Newman – Embers – 0 points
