Eurovision Song Contest 2021 results – full scoreboard and points

The 26 countries taking part in the Eurovision 2021 final have cast their vote, and Italy has been crowned the winner of Eurovision 2021.

Band Maneskin’s song Zitti E Buone was a hit with viewers, as was the lead singer’s leather-clad performance.

It’s been an eventful night, and we’ve covered the most memorable moments in our Eurovision live blog, from Moldova’s mic drop to Cyprus and Albania’s matching outfits and Flo Rida’s bizarre – yet appropriately Eurovision – performance.

Read on for the final scoreboard with every country’s points.

Italy, Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni – 524 points France, Barbara Pravi – Voilà – 499 points Switzerland, Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers – 432 points Iceland, Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years – 378 points Ukraine, Go_A – Shum – 361 points Finland, Blind Channel – Dark Side – 301 points Malta, Destiny – Je Me Casse – 255 points Lithuania, The Roop – Discoteque – 220 points Russia, Manizha – Russian Woman – 204 points Greece, Stefania – Last Dance – 170 points Bulgaria, Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old – 170 points Portugal, The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side – 153 points Moldova, Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR – 115 points Sweden, Tusse – Voices – 109 points Serbia, Hurricane – Loco Loco – 102 points Cyprus, Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo – 94 points Israel, Eden Alene – Set Me Free – 93 points Norway, TIX – Fallen Angel – 75 points Belgium, Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place – 74 points Azerbaijan, Efendi – Mata Hari – 65 points Albania, Anxhela Peristeri – Karma – 57 points San Marino, Senhit – Adrenalina – 50 points The Netherlands, Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age – 11 points Spain, Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme – 6 points Germany, Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate – 3 points United Kingdom, James Newman – Embers – 0 points

