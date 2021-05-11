Meet France’s Eurovision 2021 act Barbara Pravi who will sing Voila

France did not have the best result in the last Song Contest which should mean that they will be putting on quite the show to try and improve on that in Eurovision 2021.

Flying the flag for France this year is Barbara Pravi and she, along with the song of choice, will have the whole of France behind them on the big night.

But who is Barbara, and what is her song called? Read on for all the information that you need to know.

Who is representing France at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 28

Instagram: @babpravi

Yannick Noah, Julie Zenatti, Chimène Badi, and Jaden Smith will all know Barbara well as she has written songs for all of them – a song she wrote also won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

But as well as being a great songwriter, she is also an amazing singer and recorded the soundtrack to Swiss film Heidi early on in her career. She made it to Eurovision by beating the other contestants in Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez! She had been asked to represent the country before but had declined the offer.

Outside of the music scene, Barbara fights for some good causes including ending violence against women and improving women’s rights.

What is France’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

A nice simple name for the French entry to Eurovision 2021, Viola is the track that Barbara will be singing in the grand final – France are one of the Big Five nations that skip the semis.

Igit and Lili Poe helped to write the track which was actually released as a digital download late into 2020.

Listen to it for yourselves and see how good a shot you think Barbara has in the contest!

Where did France come in 2019’s Eurovision?

It was a middle table finish for France in 2019 and they will be pulling out all the stops to do better than this year!

Their position in the results table at the end of the night was 16th with 105 points – a far cry from the almost 500 points that the winning nation, The Netherlands managed to clock up.

Let’s see how well they do in 2021!

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Eurovision may be a mighty singing contest but even that was not strong enough to go up against a global pandemic that also caused many other events around the globe to be cancelled.

It was completely a Eurovision free year though as classic acts were shown in two shows that were lined up as a replacement – Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together – but they were never going to be a patch on the real thing.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.