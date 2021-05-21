The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is nearly upon us, with fans everywhere setting aside their Saturday night to tune in to the event on its 65th anniversary.

Tomorrow night, one act will join the ranks of previous Eurovision winners and earn the right to bring the annual contest to their home country next year.

The Eurovision 2021 line-up are preparing to take to the stage in Rotterdam in a bid to impress voters in competing countries and avoid scoring the dreaded nul points.

The UK’s very own James Newsman will be performing his song Embers at the Eurovision 2021 final, while Italy, Malta and France are among the bookies’ favourites to win.

We now know the complete list of countries competing in the final: Norway; Israel; Russia; Azerbaijan; Malta; Lithuania; Cyprus; Sweden; Belgium; Ukraine; Albania; Serbia; Bulgaria; Moldova; Portugal; Iceland; San Marino; Switzerland; Greece; Finland.

If you just can’t wait to get stuck into the glittering Saturday night festivities, how about whetting your appetite but finding out how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

How to watch Eurovision 2021

12:43: The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final starts at 8pm on BBC One this Saturday night.

The programme will last for almost four hours, scheduled to finish at 11:45pm, by which time we should have a new winner.

Why is Australia in Eurovision?

12:41: Australia have been competing in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2015 after being invited to perform during the interval at the semi-finals the year before.

Their first year competing was a special one-off after Guy Sebastian impressed with his fifth-place finish in the final, they were allowed to return on an annual basis.

Australia aren’t the only non-European country who competes in Eurovision as the contest isn’t strictly geographical.

The contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is made up of various broadcasters from across Europe and beyond. BBC, RTE in Ireland, Rai in Italy, SVT in Sweden are all members of the EBU. There are 73 member stations from more than 56 countries who are entitled to send acts to Eurovision if they wish.

The Eurovision final airs Saturday at 8pm on BBC One.