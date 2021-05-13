When is the Eurovision 2021 final? Air date, acts, running order, voting details and more

It was certainly tough 2020, which saw the future of the entertainment industry looking uncertain, and among many other shows, Eurovision was cancelled.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Eurovision 2021 will be going head – and it’s sure to be a fantastic night spectacle.

As the acts warm up, the dancers stretch, and the show prepares to delight us, we can’t help but turn our attention to the biggest night in music: the Grand Final.

But when is the Eurovision 2021 final, who will be in it, and how do we vote? Read on all for the information you need!

When is the Eurovision 2021 final?

We do not have to wait long at all now before we will be enjoying Eurovision merriment as the big day is coming very soon indeed – May 22nd at 8pm to be precise.

Before that we have the semi-finals taking place and they will air on May 18th and May 20th – a big week full of Eurovision goodness!

How to watch the Eurovision 2021 final

The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be airing in the UK on its forever home of BBC One and once again we will have Graham Norton on hand to offer up words of wisdom – and sarcasm – about all the competing acts.

So either watch the show on the BBC via the main channel or you can use iPlayer which has the option to watch the main BBC channels live – so there is no excuse not to tune in!

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who are the acts in the Eurovision 2021 final?

We still have the semi-finals to go before we find out which 26 acts will be competing in the final. SO until then, here is every one that is in with a shot of making it there and the songs they will be singing.

One quick aside, the “Big 5” countries automatically have a place and they are the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Another one that goes straight through is the host nation which this year is The Netherlands.

How do you vote in Eurovision?

To vote in the grand final you will need to head to the BBC Eurovision page and you will see an option to cast your vote once the voting process opens up on the night itself.

You will need to register for a BBC account to vote, but if you have ever watched anything on iPlayer then you will have already done that. Just in case though, you can do it here.

When the voting does open, the acts will be listed in performance order and you vote for one act at a time. You can only vote three times online so make sure you have chosen the right acts!

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.