When are the Eurovision semi-finals? Air date, acts, running order, voting details and more

After being forced to take the year off last year, we are all thrilled that Eurovision 2021 will be going ahead and we already have our snacks and drinks ready for the big night.

But before the final starts, we have the semi-finals to enjoy where all but the ‘big five’ and last year’s winner will duke it out to take to the stage on grand final night.

But which acts are competing in the semi-finals, when do they take place, and what order will they be performing in?

We’ve got you covered with all the information you need below.

When are the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals?

We have two semi-final events to look forward to before we get to learn who is in the final. They will be taking place a few days before the grand final itself.

The first semi-final will air on Tuesday May 18th at 8pm on BBC Four, and the second will be with us two days later on Thursday May 20th, also at 8pm on BBC Four.

How to watch the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals

While the main event will be on BBC One, the BBC have decided not to give up an extra two nights on the main channel for the semi-finals of the contest and will air them on BBC Four instead.

We don’t care where they air as long as we get to watch them!

Who are the acts in the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals?

The ‘big five’ countries automatically have a place in the final and they are the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Another one that goes straight through is the host nation which this year is The Netherlands.

So that leaves the rest to battle it out to join them and here is the full list of who they are and what songs they will be performing!

Albania – Anxela Peristeri performing ‘Karma’

– Anxela Peristeri performing ‘Karma’ Australia – Montaigne performing ‘Technicolour’

– Montaigne performing ‘Technicolour’ Austria – Vincent Bueno performing ‘Amen’

– Vincent Bueno performing ‘Amen’ Azerbaijan – Efendi performing ‘Mata Hari’

– Efendi performing ‘Mata Hari’ Belgium – Hooverphonic performing ‘The Wrong Place’

– Hooverphonic performing ‘The Wrong Place’ Bulgaria – Victoria performing ‘Growing Up is Getting Old’

– Victoria performing ‘Growing Up is Getting Old’ Croatia – Damir Kedžo performing ‘Tick-Tock’

– Damir Kedžo performing ‘Tick-Tock’ Cyprus – Sandro performing ‘El Diablo’

– Sandro performing ‘El Diablo’ Czech Republic – Benny Cristo performing ‘omaga’

– Benny Cristo performing ‘omaga’ Denmark – Fyr og Flame performing ‘Øve os på hinanden’

– Fyr og Flame performing ‘Øve os på hinanden’ Estonia – Uku Suviste performing ‘The Lucky One’

– Uku Suviste performing ‘The Lucky One’ Finland – Blind Channel performing ‘Looking Back’

– Blind Channel performing ‘Looking Back’ Georgia – Tornike Kipiani performing ‘You’

– Tornike Kipiani performing ‘You’ Greece – Stefania performing ‘Last Dance’

– Stefania performing ‘Last Dance’ Iceland – Daði & Gagnamagnið performing ’10 Years’

– Daði & Gagnamagnið performing ’10 Years’ Ireland – Lesley Roy performing ‘Maps’

– Lesley Roy performing ‘Maps’ Israel – Eden Alene performing ‘Set Me Free’

– Eden Alene performing ‘Set Me Free’ Latvia – Samanta Tīna performing ‘The Moon is Rising’

– Samanta Tīna performing ‘The Moon is Rising’ Lithuania – The Roop performing ‘Discoteque’

– The Roop performing ‘Discoteque’ Malta – Destiny Chukunyere performing ‘Je Me Casse’

– Destiny Chukunyere performing ‘Je Me Casse’ Moldova – Natalia Gordienko performing ‘Sugar’

– Natalia Gordienko performing ‘Sugar’ North Macedonia – Vasil performing ‘Here I stand’

– Vasil performing ‘Here I stand’ Norway – Tix performing ‘Fallen Angel’

– Tix performing ‘Fallen Angel’ Poland – Rafal performing ‘The Ride’

– Rafal performing ‘The Ride’ Portugal – The Black Mamba performing ‘Love Is on My Side’

– The Black Mamba performing ‘Love Is on My Side’ Romania – Roxen performing ‘Amnesia’

– Roxen performing ‘Amnesia’ Russia – Manizha performing ‘Russian Woman’

Manizha performing ‘Russian Woman’ San Marino – Senhit performing ‘Adrenalina!’

– Senhit performing ‘Adrenalina!’ Serbia – Hurricane performing ‘Loco Loco’

– Hurricane performing ‘Loco Loco’ Slovenia – Ana Soklič performing ‘Amen’

– Ana Soklič performing ‘Amen’ Sweden – Tusse performing ‘Voices’

– Tusse performing ‘Voices’ Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears performing ‘Tout l’univers’

– Gjon’s Tears performing ‘Tout l’univers’ Ukraine – Go_A performing ‘Shum’

Eurovision 2021 semi-finals running order

As mentioned, the semi-final is split across two nights and here is the running order for each, with Lithuania kicking off the whole contest this year!

Eurovision first semi-final running order:

Lithuania

Slovenia

Russia

Sweden

Australia

North Macedonia

Ireland

Cyprus

Norway

Croatia

Belgium

Israel

Romania

Azerbaijan

Ukraine

Malta

Eurovision second semi-final running order:

Estonia

Czech Republic

Greece

Austria

Poland

Moldova

Iceland

Serbia

Georgia

Albania

Portugal

Bulgaria

Finland

Latvia

Switzerland

Denmark

How do you vote in Eurovision?

Here in the UK, we will just be spectators in the semi-finals for Eurovision as we go straight through to the final.

The nations who are competing will be able to vote from their homes on the night their act performs and they do so via the website or the Eurovision app. We’ll get out chance to cast some votes on the night of the grand final.

