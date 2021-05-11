Meet Israel’s Eurovision 2021 act Eden Alene who will sing Set Me Free

Israel made their debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and since then they have made the final an impressive 36 times – not bad going at all!

Advertisement

They actually hold the current record of most participations without ever finishing at the bottom of the pile and they have won the whole thing four times – with Netta in 2018 being the most recent, and they’re back for Eurovision 2021.

Eden Alene was the pick for Eurovision 2020 but as that event was cancelled due to coronavirus, she is back again to give it another go for 2021.

But who is Eden Alene and how was she selected? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is representing Israel at Eurovision 2o21?

Name: Eden Alene

Age: 20

Instagram: @eden_alene

Eden Alene first came to national attention in Israel after winning The X Factor Israel in 2018. She then released several singles – including a Eurovision cover – and performed at the torch-lighting ceremony during the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of the State of Israel.

She then won yet another national singing competition called Rising Star in 2020, which earned her the opportunity to represent Israel at Eurovision.

Her song Feker Libi was written by Idan Raichel and Doron Medalie, two of Israel’s most prominent musicians. It was chosen during the selection show The Next Song For Eurovision, during which Eden Alene performed four potential song entries.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Israel’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Set Me Free is the name of the funky song that Eden Alene is hoping will do well enough for her to rack up a decent score when the competition draws to a close.

It has been written by Amit Mordechai, Ido Netzer, Noam Zlatin, Ron Carmi and it actually a remixed version of the track made especially for Eurovision.

You can listen to it below:

Where did Israel come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

It was not a great year for Israel in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest as they only managed to get 35 points which saw them finish way down the table in 23rd place.

Eden Alene will be hoping that she can do better than Kobi Marimi did that year with the song Home – and we have a sneaky feeling that she could be one to watch out for.

Duncan Laurence won the show for The Netherlands with his song “Arcade”, for which he received a whopping 492 points – so a few more than 35 then.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

No, 2020 was not cancelled because everyone involved just fancied taking the year off, it was, of course, COVID and the global pandemic that saw the show cancelled and while we did get shows in its place, namely Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together, it was not the same and we are thrilled that things are going ahead for 2021.

If you want to check out some of the years gone by, you can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.