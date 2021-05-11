Meet Finland’s Eurovision 2021 act Blind Channel who will sing Dark Side

Finland is always an entertaining nation when it comes to Eurovision and that looks set to remain the case in Eurovision 2021 as they have chosen rock band Blind Channel to represent them.

They are a group that knows how to put on a show and they will be doing their best to pull out all the stops to try and see Finland through to the final and, hopefully, a victory on the big night itself.

But will they have the skills to get an edge on all the other acts that will be performing?

Here is what we know about the band and the song they will be singing.

Who is representing Finland at Eurovision 2021?

Instagram: @blindchannel

Twitter: @blindchannelFIN

Blind Channel is a rock band that formed in 2013 and their debut singles “Naysayers” and “Calling Out” were released the following year in 2014.

They were chosen by their nation in the Finnish national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 which they won – time will tell whether Finland made the right choice.

Their last album, Violent Pop, was released early in 2020.

What is Finland’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Fittingly for the vibe that Blind Channel give off in their look and their style, the song they have chosen for the contest is called Dark Side and you can check it out right now in the official music video that is below.

As for who wrote the track, Aleksi Kaunisvesi, Joonas Porko, Joel Hokka, Niko Moilanen and Olli Matela are all credited as having a hand in it.

Where did Finland come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Finland had Darude featuring Sebastian Rejman representing them in 2019 but unfortunately, they were unable to secure a spot in the final and were eliminated in the semis.

This helps Blind Channel out as all they need to do is make the final’s to do better than the nation’s last outing.

But can they surprise everyone and end up being a contender for the winner’s spot?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

COVID is to blame for the cancellation of The Eurovision Song Contest in 2020 and even though we all saw it coming, it was still disappointing to have it confirmed.

Instead, we had shows that put the focus on classic acts and performances, Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together – great fun but no substitute for the fun that the live final brings.

