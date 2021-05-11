Meet the North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2021 act Vasil Garvanliev who will sing Here I Stand

North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2021 entry has a tough act to follow after Tamara Todevska gave the country a top 10 finish in the 2019 contest – their best results in years.

Vasil Garvanliev is representing them this year after originally being chosen to compete in the 2020 contest and he will surely be eyeing up a top-five finish so he can best their highest result.

Vasil was a child pop star and has gone on to have 50 operatic roles and recitals at music festivals across the world – so he is certainly one to watch on the night.

Here’s everything we know about him!

Who is representing North Macedonia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 36

Instagram: @vasilgil

Twitter: @VGarvanliev

Vasil Garvanliev has years of experience in the music industry, having started his career at the young age of seven.

He performed at some of North Macedonia’s most popular children’s festivals, before moving to the United States with his family, where he continued his career as a soloist at the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Since his return to North Macedonia in 2018, Vasil has released 3 highly successful singles: Gjerdan (Necklace), Patuvam (Travelling) and Mojata Ulica (My Street).

In 2019, he had his first solo concert in his native Strumica, which sold out. It showcased his vast musical experience from across the world.

What is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Vasil was set to be singing You, which is a very upbeat, dancing track, for 2020 but as songs chosen for last year cannot be used in 2021, he has had to choose a new song.

And this latest track is called Here I Stand, a very different song to his first choice, and it was written by Vasil himself.

Want to hear the song for yourself? Just press play on the below video!

Where did North Macedonia come in 2019’s Eurovision?

The Balkan country participated in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel with the song Proud.

The song qualified from the semi-final gained 305 points and placed 7th in the final, winning the jury vote.

This was North Macedonia’s first top ten placement and also the highest placement ever for North Macedonia in the history of the contest.

Let’s see if they can do even better in 2021!

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

All the blame for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, which was all set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, can be put squarely on the coronavirus – it would have been hard to have artists from all over Europe compete when travel was mostly banned.

Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One, as did Eurovision Come Together, and while we did miss the main show, it was nice to see some classic Eurovision acts performing.

