Meet Australia’s Eurovision 2021 act Montaigne who will sing Technicolour

Australia is here to put on a show for Eurovision 2021 and that is evident with singing sensation Montaigne who was supposed to perform in 2020 and is now back for the 2021 contest.

And all Aussie eyes will be on her as Australia have already achieved four top-ten finishes in the competition – which is particularly impressive when you realise they have only competed in Eurovision five times.

But who exactly is Montaigne, and is her song any good? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is representing Australia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 25

Instagram: @actualmontaigne

Twitter: @actualmontaigne

Real name Jessica Alyssa Cerro, Montaigne is a 25-year-old certified star in Australia. Having already released two studio albums and ten singles, she’s also nabbed the Best Breakthrough Artist award at the ARIA Music Awards (a big deal Down Under).

Montaigne takes her moniker from the renaissance philosopher Michel de Montaigne, credited by many for inventing the essay – a big win for intellectual discussions, a massive loss to the students of today.

What is Australia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Technicolour! The song was written by Montaigne herself alongside Dave Hammer and has been described as a hyper pop self-empowerment anthem – which could not sound more of a perfect fit for a contest like Eurovision.

Want to hear the song ahead of the big night? Just click play on the video below!



What happens if Australia wins Eurovision 2021?

Then Eurovision 2021 won’t be hosted in Australia. This is because A) the time difference, and B) it would cost too much to fly everyone to another hemisphere.

Instead, Eurovision rules state Australia would have to co-host the contest in another country. And while Germany is thought to be Australia’s first choice, 2019’s contestant, Kate Miller-Heidke told RadioTimes.com she thinks the honour could fall to the UK.

Where did Australia come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Although tipped to finish in the top five, singer Kate Miller-Heidke achieved a ninth-place spot in the table with Zero Gravity – or, as she sang it, ‘Ze-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-ero Gra-a-a-a-a-a-a-avity’.

But a top 10 spot is nothing to turn your nose up at and it is a sign that the most recent addition to the Eurovision line-up could be inching closer to winning the whole thing.

Will 2021 be their year?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Blame COVID! The pandemic essentially shut the world down in 2020 and as amazing as Eurovision is, it was not immune and it too was forced to abandon the contest.

With a Eurovision shaped hole to fill, we got shows celebrating the history of the competition in Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together and, as fun as they were, we’re delighted that we get the proper contest back in all its glory for 2021.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.