Meet Greece’s Eurovision 2021 act Stefania Liberakakis who will sing Last Dance

Having meant to have performed in the 2020 competition, Greece’s Eurovision 2021 entry Stefani Liberakakis is back for 2021 – although it is not technically her first time as she once represented The Netherlands at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and that should give her a bit of an edge.

And she will be looking to give Greece more success than they had in the 2019 event where they finished quite low down on the scoreboard.

Could this be the year that Greece go all the way? Stefani is certainly talented enough.

Here’s everything we know about the young star.

Who is representing Greece at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Stefania Liberakakis

Age: 18

Instagram: @stefania_

Born in Utrecht, The Netherlands, to a Greek family, Stefania first rose to fame when she competed in The Voice Kids (Netherlands), where she reached the Battle round.

She then went on to compete at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest as part of the group Kisses, where they finished in 8th place.

In 2018, the young singer released her first solo single Stupid Reasons and she’s carved out a very successful solo career for herself since then.

In 2019, she performed at the Mad VMA music awards, as part of an all-girl cover of Daddy Yankee’s Con Calma. The video of the performance has clocked up over 2.5 million views.

What is Greece’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Stefania will be singing Last Dance following the song Superg!rl that she was set to perform in the abandoned 2020 competition.

Last Dance was written by Dimitris Kontopoulos, the group ARCADE and Sharon Vaughn.

Where did Greece come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Greece took part in the 2019 Eurovision singing contest with the song Better Love, which was sang by Katerine Duska.

Unfortunately, they only finished in 21st place with 74 points. If you want to know how far that was in points from the top spot, well Duncan Laurence won the show for The Netherlands with his song Arcade, which he received a whopping 492 points for – so quite a way off then.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

If you don’t know why the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled in 2020 then where have you been and can we come and stay there too?

It was of course due to the pandemic that the event, like almost every other event of 2020, was pulled and we have been needing a Eurovision fix for some time now.

We did get Shine a Light on BBC One along with Eurovision Come Together to help fill the void but nothing compares to the real thing.

If you want to check out a couple of older contests then you can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.