Meet Romania’s Eurovision 2021 act Roxen who will sing Amnesia

Roxen was supposed to take to the state for the cancelled Eurovision 2020 and like many other countries, Romania has kept her on board for the 2021 contest.

Advertisement

She has had to pick a new song like everyone else as per the rules put in place for Eurovision 2021 and she will be hoping to do her country proud by securing herself a respectable finishing position.

Roxen may be new to Eurovision but her country has been part of the contest for many years now – only they have never won!

Will this be their year? Here is all you need to know about Roxen.

Who is representing Romania at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 21

Instagram: @isroxen

Roxen – full name Larisa Roxana Giurgiu is Romania’s promising entry to Eurovision 2021.

She has been singing since the age of seven, but has only been on the professional music scene since 2019, when she was featured on Romanian producer Sickotoy’s “You Don’t Love Me”.

The song reached number 3 in Romania and was playlisted by radio stations in several countries including France, the USA, Russia and Spain.

Her debut single, Ce-ți cântă dragostea, released in November of the same year peaked at number five in Romania.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Romania’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Roxen will represent Romania with Amnesia following her original choice for 2020 that was a track called Alcohol You.

Amnesia has been described as a dark ballad and was penned by Adelina Stîngă and Victor Bouroșu. Want to hear the song for yourself, just press play on the video below!

Where did Romania come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

The country’s hopes will be riding on Roxen this year, as Romania actually failed to qualify last year, coming only in 13th place in the semi-final with 71 points.

Romania has already passed its silver anniversary at Eurovision, having joined the Contest in 1994. They’ve finished in the top five on three occasions, with their best placing at third in 2005 and 2010.

In 2017, the country landed in the top 10 with Yodel by Ilinca ft. Alex Florea.

Will Roxen reach a record for Romania and win first place? She is definitely one to watch!

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

You probably do not need us to explain this one but just in case you somehow missed it, and please tell us how if you did, the global pandemic was the cause for the 2020 competition being cancelled.

Replacement shows were lined up in Shine a Light that aired on the same day on BBC One and we also had Eurovision Come Together so we were not completely devoid of Eurovision fun, but nothing can beat the real thing and we will be celebrating the big night twice as hard this year to make up for it.

You can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here if you want a trip down recent Eurovision memory lane.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.