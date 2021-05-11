Meet Russia’s Eurovision 2021 act Manizha who will sing Russian Woman

We hope you have your wine and snacks all lined up and ready to be devoured as Eurovision 2021 is back and we do not have long to wait at all until the big event kicks off.

And viewers will be more excited than ever this year after we had a whole year off from the contest due to the pandemic in 2020.

We are taking a look at all the acts competing this year and Russia have lined up Manizha to represent them in the contest and they will hoping her track can deliver the goods.

For all you need to know about that track, and who Manizha is, we have all the information for you below!

Who is representing Russia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 29

Instagram: @manizha

Ru Kola, Assai, and Krip De Shin are all the names of music groups that Manizha was in before she decided to try her luck as a solo artist around 2016 – studio album Manuscript was her debut as a solo singer.

She won Evrovidenie 2021 – Nationalnyy Otbor which gave her the place in the 2021 Eurovision contest – replacing the group Uno who was supposed to represent Russia in the abandoned 2020 contest.

What is Russia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Russian Woman is the name of the track and Manizha wrote it herself alongside Ori Avni and Ori Kaplan.

Manizha has been chatting about the track, saying: “This is a song about the transformation of a woman’s self-awareness over the past few centuries in Russia. A Russian woman has gone an amazing way from a peasant hut to the right to elect and be elected (one of the first in the world), from factory workshops to space flights.”

“She has never been afraid to resist stereotypes and take responsibilities. This is the source of inspiration for the song. By coincidence, I wrote it on March 8, 2020 while on tour, but for the first time I performed it was a year later.”

Check the song out for yourself in the music video below.

Where did Russia come in 2019’s Eurovision?

It was a solid year in the contest for Russia in 2019 as they managed to finish in 3rd place with an impressive 370 points by the time the voting concluded.

They were, somehow, still a way off of the top spot when it comes to points alone as the winners, the Netherlands, clocked up a stunning 498 points – so close to clearing the 500 point mark!

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

COVID was to blame for Eurovision 2020 being shut down – much like almost every other major event that was supposed to take part throughout 2020.

Realising that we all needed a Eurovision fix, and in 2020 more than ever, the BBC aired Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together which had us revisit many classic acts from years gone by. And if you want to revisit more of them, buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

