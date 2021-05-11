Meet Cyprus’s Eurovision 2021 act Elena Tsagrinou who will sing El Diablo

After taking the year off, and making our 2020 a lot less musical in the process, Eurovision 2021 is around the corner and we are taking a look at all the acts that will be competing this year.

One of the nations involved in the festivities are Cyprus and they will be looking to do better than they did in 2019 which was quite the comedown from the highs of 2018.

Elena Tsagrinou is the act who will represent Cyprus this year and her song has caused a bit of controversy!

For why that is, and all you need to know about Elena, we have you covered with all the information below.

Who is representing Cyrpus at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 26

Instagram: @elenatsagkrinou_official

Prior to branching out on her own, Elena was the lead singer of the Greek band OtherView – she opted to try her luck as a solo singer in 2018.

Her first solo song was called “Pame Ap’ Tin Arhi” and she has gone on to perform at many high profile events including MADWalk – The Fashion Music Project. She also lent her voice to the Greek version of Smurfs: The Lost Village.

What is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Elena and her song, El Diablo, were internally selected by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation to be performed on behalf of the nation for Eurovision 2021

El Diablo was written by Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Laurell Barker and OxaThomas Stengaard and has actually caused a bit of controversy with The Church of Cyprus taking issue with the lyrics – in particular, the bit that goes “I fell in love/ I fell in love/ I gave my heart to El diablo”.

The music video is below for you to listen to ahead of the big night

Where did Cyprus come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Cyrpus secured 149 points in the 2019 competition that saw them finish up in 13th place on the leaderboard at the end of the night.

Falling out of the top 10 would have been a blow for Cyprus after a strong showing the year before and their fingers will be crossed that they can do better in 2021.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

We had classic acts on display in 2020 thanks to two shows that were hastily arranged as replacements for the main show – Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together.

Of course, COVID and the global pandemic were the cause of the cancellation as, like many other 2020 events, it was just not feasible to host the show in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.