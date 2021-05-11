Who is San Marino’s Eurovision 2021 entry? Meet Senhit who will sing Adrenalina

San Marino first competed in Eurovision in 2008 and they haven’t yet made a big impression on the stage.

They have tried 10 times, but San Marino has only qualified for the grand final twice – although one was in the 2019 contest so maybe that is a sign that their future looks brighter, especially for Eurovision 2021.

Hoping to beat that country-best result is Senhit, who was chosen to sing in the 2020 competition before it was cancelled due to coronavirus – happily for Senhit, she is back for 2021 and she has had an extra year to prepare.

But who is Senhit and has she competed on Eurovision before? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is representing San Marino at Eurovision 2o21?

Age: 41

Instagram: @senhitofficial

Twitter: @senhitofficial

While born in Bologna, Senhit grew up between Italy and San Marino. She has had quite the international career, performing in the musicals Fame, The Lion King and Hair in Switzerland and Germany.

In 2006 she embarked on a recording career in Italy, releasing three albums and also becoming a TV personality in the country.

2020 would have been her second Eurovision attempt – she previously represented San Marino (as Senit) in 2011 but failed to qualify for the final.

Senhit was due to sing Freaky! which was chosen by the public through an online poll, in 2020 but now she is ready to try and win with a new track for 2021.

What is San Marino’s’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

The fun named Adrenalina is the name of the track that Senhit will be hoping nabs San Marino victory on the big night.

And if the song is not well received then there are many people who will be disappointed as this was written by so many songwriters that we need to resort to bullet points to name them all!

Chanel Tukia

Tramar Dillard

Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt

Joy Deb

Kenny Silverdique

Linnea Deb

Malou Linn Eloise Ruotsalainen

Senhit Zadik

Suzi Pancenkov

Thomas Stengaard

That’s 10 people which surely must be some kind of Eurovision record?

Check out the song for yourself below – do you think it will be a winning number?

Where did San Marino come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

San Marino will be hoping for a better outing this time around as they only managed to finish in 19th place in the 2019 Eurovision contest – they got a total of 77 points when all the vote were counted.

Duncan Laurence won the show for The Netherlands with his song “Arcade”, for which he received a massive 492 points for.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, and it would have done were it not for the global pandemic that caused this shows cancellation and many others over the last twelve or so months.

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together aired on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing to take the place of the main show and while we did enjoy them, there is nothing like the real thing and we’ll be partying along with the acts twice as hard this year.

You can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here if you want to treat yourself to reliving those two years.

