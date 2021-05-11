Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2021 entry Ana Soklic who will sing Amen?

Ana has been lined up to compete in Eurovision 2021, and after having to miss the 2020 contest, she will get her moment to shine in the spotlight.

She has had to change her song, as per the rules put in place, but will that work in her favour and will her tune be the one to see Slovenia through to victory?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ana, including all you need to know about the song she will be singing.

Who is representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 37

Instagram: @annasoklich

Ana Soklič was Slovenia’s entry to Eurovision 2020 and she is back for 2021.

She has been singing since 2004, releasing only five singles over the course of her time and she was due to perform last year before the cancellation.

What is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Ana will be singing Amen, which coincidentally is the same song name that Austria has for the competition this year.

The new track, a replacement for the song she was supposed to sing last year, was written by Ana alongside Žiga Pirnat and Charlie Mason.

And you can check it out for yourself ahead of the big night by watching the video below!

Where did Slovenia come in 2019’s Eurovision?

In 2019, the country finished in a respectable 15th place, scoring 105 points with the song, Sebi by duo Zala Kraji and Gašper Šanti.

Slovenia debuted in the Contest in 1993, having previously entered as part of Yugoslavia. Their best ranking to date was seventh place, achieved in 1995 and 2001.

Whilst they have not won so far, Slovenia won Eurovision Choir of the Year in 2017.

Will Ana sing her way to Eurovision stardom?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The blame for Eurovision 2020 being cancelled can be put at the feet of the global pandemic – much like every other event cancellation in 2020 and early 2021.

Replacement shows were lined up including Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together, which were fun and welcomed, but we are pleased the main show will be back to entertain us for 2021.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here.